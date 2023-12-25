What time do Walmart, Target, Best Buy, others open on the day after Christmas?

Christmas is the day that we receive gifts, but the day after Christmas is the day we return the ones that weren’t quite right, or look for bargains on the gifts we didn’t get.

What time can you start heading to your favorite retailer?

Here’s a list, but remember you should check with your local stores to see if they’re participating.

>> Read more trending news

Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m.

Best Buy: 9 a.m.

Burlington: Open regular hours.

Kohl’s: Open regular hours.

Macy’s: 9 a.m.

Target: Open regular hours.

Walmart: Open regular hours.

Information compiled from USA Today, Axios, Women’s Wear Daily, AL.com.