‘We have babies!’: World-famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil welcomes 2 babies

Punxsutawney Phil and his mate, Phyllis, are parents.

“We have babies,” the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The famous groundhog that predicts if spring is around the corner on Groundhog Day has welcomed two baby groundhogs.

The babies were born on March 23, according to WTAJ.

The club said that both of the babies are with their parents. They are at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library’s zoo, according to WPXI. If you stop by, you can see them through the viewing window.

It is the first time in about 138 years that Punxsutawney Phil welcomed baby groundhogs, according to WTAJ.

“We did not think that this would happen in captivity because it never has. But apparently, we were wrong,” Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle President Thomas Dunkel explained, according to the news station.

Dunkel said that the babies will not be inheriting the Seer of Seers legacy because Punxsutawney Phil is the only one for the job.

For Groundhog Day 2024, Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring, according to The Associated Press.

