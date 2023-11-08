Walmart brings back ‘sensory-friendly’ shopping hours at all stores

Walmart will bring back “sensory-friendly” shopping hours for people who have issues with bright lights, store intercoms and banks of flickering televisions.

According to the company’s website, the retail giant “took a step in making shopping in our stores more inclusive for those with sensory disabilities by taking measures to create a less stimulating environment for a couple hours each Saturday.”

“During the back-to-school season, we changed the TV walls to a static image, turned off the radio and lowered the lights where possible,” the company said in a news release.

The company said feedback “was overwhelmingly positive.”

Because of the success, the release said, the changes will be reinstated.

The sensory-friendly hours will now be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time, every day at all Walmart U.S. and Puerto Rico stores, beginning Nov. 10, with no planned end date.