Walmart agrees to $45 million class action settlement; payouts may be as high as $500

Walmart has agreed to a class action lawsuit settlement that could put money in your wallet.

>> Read more trending news

The suit claimed that Walmart sold groceries that were sold by weight for higher than advertised prices, USA Today reported.

The items that may have cost more than they should have were things like meat, seafood and fruit, according to AL.com.

TopClassActions.com said that anyone who purchased bagged citrus or other weighted items in person at a Walmart store between Oct. 19, 2018, and Jan. 19, 2024, can get part of the $45 million settlement.

The complete list of items can be found here.

The suit said that the point-of-sale machines increased the weight of the items when marked at a discount, making the amount paid more than advertised, AL.com reported.

Walmart denies it did anything wrong.

Once the settlement is approved, consumers can apply for their portion of the money.

People who said they bought 1 to 50 items will get $10. People who bought 51 to 75 items will get $15. Those who bought 76 to 100 items will get $20 and anyone who purchases 101 or more items will get $25, AL.com reported.

Those are the rates for people without receipts.

If you have a receipt, you can get up to 2% of the total cost of the weighted foods and citrus, up to $500.

You have until May 22 to opt out, with a settlement approval hearing scheduled for June 12. The deadline to submit a claim is June 5, USA Today reported.

For more information, and to submit a claim, visit the settlement’s website.

© 2024 Cox Media Group