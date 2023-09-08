US Open women’s match interrupted by climate protest

NEW YORK — The U.S. Open semifinal women’s match between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova was delayed Thursday in the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York during the second set because of an disruption from environmental activists, according to The Associated Press.

The delay lasted over 40 minutes and took place in the upper levels of the stadium, according to The New York Times.

U.S. Open Tennis on X, formerly known as Twitter, said that the New York Police Department is working to resolve “a fan disturbance,” and said the play will resume as soon as possible.

Security confronted the three protestors that were wearing shirts that said, “End Fossil Fuels,” according to the AP. Two people were escorted within minutes and the other person took longer to remove because he stuck his feet to the ground.

“As we witnessed we had environment protesters up in the loge area,” the tournament director, Stacey Allaster, told ESPN in a courtside interview, according to the Times. “There were three. Two were removed. They quietly left. When security got there they found one of the protesters had physically glued himself, his bare feet, to the cement floor.”

Gauff was ahead 6-4, 1-0 during the play when it was stopped early on in the set, according to the AP. Both players left the court during the incident, the Times reported.

At around 8:50 p.m. EST, Gauff and Muchova both returned to the court to warm up, the newspaper reported.

Last month, at a U.S. Open tune-up tournament in Washington, a similar incident took place and about a dozen people were asked to leave the site, the AP reported.