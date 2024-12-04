UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson shot, killed

NEW YORK — The CEO of UnitedHealthcare was shot outside of a New York City hotel Wednesday morning.

The New York Post was the first to report the shooting of Brian Thompson.

He was shot outside of the Hilton in Midtown and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

The hotel is located on Sixth Avenue between 53rd and 54th streets, in the middle of popular tourist destinations.

CNN reported that officials are searching for the gunman.

Police believe it was a targeted shooting. The gunman was described as 6-foot, 1 inch tall; thin; wearing a black jacket, black hat, black ski mask and black backpack, WABC reported.

The gunman waited for Thompson, fired several shots and then went down an alleyway before hopping on a bicycle and riding away.

Reuters reached out to UnitedHealth for confirmation but did not get an immediate response. Thompson was named the CEO for UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, CNN reported.

The company was holding its investor’s day on Wednesday. According to the company’s website, the meeting was scheduled to start at 8 a.m.

UnitedHealth Group is the biggest healthcare company in the country, according to CNN.

Check back for more on this developing story.





