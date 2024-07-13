Trump rushed from stage after loud noises heard at rally

BUTLER, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump was quickly taken from the stage during a rally in Western Pennsylvania after loud noises rang out.

The Washington Post reported that Trump had just started speaking when the sounds were heard and he ducked and quickly escorted from the stage. As he did so, the former president pumped his fist into the air.

The Associated Press reported that the sounds were apparent gunshots. Trump grabbed his neck with his right hand and there was what appeared to be blood.

President Joe Biden was leaving church when he was asked if he had heard about the incident and responded “No.” He has since returned to his Delaware home. The New York Times reported he has rece his initial briefing.

A Secret Service spokesperson said Trump is safe after “an incident occurred.”

Check back for more on this developing story.





