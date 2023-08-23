Trump indictment in Georgia: Sidney Powell booked into Fulton County Jail, released

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Attorney Sidney Powell on Wednesday surrendered to face charges after she and 18 others — including former President Donald Trump — were indicted in an investigation into election interference in Georgia, WSB-TV reported.

>> Read more trending news

A grand jury indicted Powell on seven charges last week, including one count of violating Georgia’s RICO Act and two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud.

Powell served as Trump’s attorney and she frequently claimed that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him, despite a lack of evidence. In the indictment handed down last week, authorities said Powell signed a contract with a forensic data firm that led to the breach of sensitive voter information in Coffee County.

Bond has been set for Powell at $100,000, WSB reported.

As of Wednesday afternoon, eight people who have been charged in connection with the Georgia election interference case have so far surrendered to authorities.

In addition to Powell, former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Kenneth Chesebro and Ray Smith and former Georgia GOP officials Cathy Latham and David Shafer turned themselves in on Wednesday. One day earlier, former Trump lawyer John Eastman and Atlanta-area bail bondsman Scott Hall surrendered at Fulton County Jail.

Several other people also face charges in connection with the investigation, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis.

Trump said on social media that he plans to turn himself in to face charges on Thursday.

The former president has denied any wrongdoing and criticized Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, accusing her of pursuing charges against him for political reasons as the race for the White House heats up. Last year, Trump launched a bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

2023 Cox Media Group