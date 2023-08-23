Trump indictment in Georgia: Jenna Ellis booked into Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA — Jenna Ellis, who was a campaign attorney for Donald Trump, surrendered at the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday to face charges after she and 18 others -- including the former president -- were indicted in an investigation into election interference in Georgia, WSB-TV reported.

>> Read more trending news

As of Wednesday afternoon, nine people who have been charged in connection with the Georgia election interference case have surrendered to authorities.

According to court documents, Ellis is accused of racketeering and asking a public official to violate their oath as part of an effort to convince Georgia officials to appoint new electors for Trump.

Ellis began working for Trump in November 2019. She also attended a hearing in the Georgia Senate on Dec. 3, 2020, where allies of the former president claimed that voter fraud in Georgia handed the election to Joe Biden.

Here they are. The booking photos for Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell. pic.twitter.com/TzwfpSFHBB — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 23, 2023

In addition to Ellis, attorney Sidney Powell, former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Kenneth Chesebro and Ray Smith and former Georgia GOP officials Cathy Latham and David Shafer turned themselves in on Wednesday. One day earlier, former Trump lawyer John Eastman and Atlanta-area bail bondsman Scott Hall surrendered at Fulton County Jail.

Several other people also face charges in connection with the investigation, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

Trump said on social media that he plans to turn himself in to face charges on Thursday.

The former president has denied any wrongdoing and criticized Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, accusing her of pursuing charges against him for political reasons as the race for the White House heats up. Last year, Trump launched a bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

2023 Cox Media Group