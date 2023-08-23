Trump indictment in Georgia: David Shafer is third co-defendant to turn himself in

The third of 19 co-defendants charged in Georgia for alleged efforts to help former President Donald Trump to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election has turned himself in to authorities, according to booking records at the Fulton County Jail and WSB-TV.

>> Read more trending news

Former Georgia GOP chairman David Shafer surrendered early Wednesday morning and was booked at the jail.

Shafer was one of 19 people indicted by a Georgia grand jury last week on racketeering charges. He was charged with eight state crimes including violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, forgery and impersonating a public officer.

According to prosecutors, Shafer played a key role in organizing the Trump campaign’s slate of fake electors in the state. He convened the 16 fake electors in the Georgia state capital in December 2020, where they signed a certificate falsely proclaiming that Trump won the state, the indictment alleges.

Shafer had claimed that “thousands of people” voted illegally in the state, according to a transcript of the secretive closed-door meeting that Shafer made public.

Two other co-defendants, Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman, and John Eastman, an attorney, were booked on Tuesday, Fulton County inmate records show, according to jail records and WSB-TV.

According to the records, all three were eligible for bond.

Hall and Eastman surrendered one day after several defendants negotiated bond terms with officials in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, according to WSB. The news station reported that Hall and four others — including Trump — had reached agreements with prosecutors on Monday.

In addition to Trump, others charged include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Kenneth Cheseboro, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell.

The other defendants facing charges are:

Ray Smith: An attorney working with the Trump team.

Robert Cheeley: A Georgia attorney.

Michael Roman: A Philadelphia GOP campaign operative.

Stephen Lee: A police chaplain from Illinois.

Harrison Floyd: The executive director of a national campaign coalition called Black Voices for Trump.

Trevian Kutti: A publicist.

Shawn Still: A current Georgia state Senator.

Misty Hampton aka Emily Misty Hayes: The election director in Coffee County.

Trump has said he will turn himself in on Thursday.