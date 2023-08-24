Trending

Trump indictment in Georgia: DA seeks October trial date

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Donald Trump Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Mario Tama/Getty Images, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday asked a judge to set an October trial date for former President Donald Trump and 18 others charged in an investigation into election interference in Georgia, according to WSB-TV and court documents.

>> Read more trending news

Willis asked a judge to set the trial to begin on Oct. 23 one day after attorney Kenneth Chesebro filed a motion seeking a speedy trial, records show.

Chesebro, the architect behind the fake electors plot that aimed to seat Trump in the White House despite his election loss, turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday to face charges in connection with Willis’ investigation.

Trump indictment in Georgia: Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro turns himself in

Previously, Willis said she would aim to try the case in March 2024, WSB reported.

Trump is expected to surrender to authorities in Georgia on Thursday after a grand jury last week handed down indictments related to a yearslong investigation into interference in the 2020 presidential election. As of Thursday afternoon, nine of the 19 people charged have turned themselves in to be booked and processed at Fulton County Jail.

Here are the charges Trump and 18 co-defendants are facing in Georgia

Authorities said Trump and his co-conspirators — who include attorneys Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and others — of racketeering to change the outcome of the 2020 election in Trump’s favor. The former president lost Georgia to President Joe Biden by 11,779 votes, WSB reported.

Trump has denied the allegations, calling the investigations and others examining his conduct in New York, Florida and Washington “A CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION TO CROOKED JOE BIDEN AND HIS RADICAL LEFT THUGS.”

Last year, the former president launched a bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Several polls have identified him as the frontrunner.

The latest headlines:

2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!