‘Trash house’: Crews begin removing trash outside of house in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — On Wednesday, sanitation workers were sent to clean trash at a Los Angeles, California house.

>> Read more trending news

“This is just a tragedy,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Wednesday, according to KNBC. “One thing that I can tell you is that we are going to everything we can to begin to clear this today.”

“My focus today is getting this done,” Bass said, according to the news outlet. “I’m tracking this from last night to find out where complaints were lodged and what happened in the process.”

Hundreds of plastic bags stacked on the front lawn of the house were seen in a video from KTLA. There was also more trash along the sides of the house.

The house resides between multi-million dollar houses in the Los Angeles area, KABC reported.

“It’s been getting worse and worse, and the smell’s been getting really bad, and we’ve noticed more flies and insects,” said neighbor Rebecca Yale, according to the news outlet.

The Department of Building and Safety has had over a dozen complaints since July about the trash and improper storage at the house, city records indicated, according to The Los Angeles Times.

“It’s a fire hazard. It’s filthy,” said Miriam Kosberg, whose family has owned the property directly behind the house since 1955, according to the LA Times. “There’s garbage all the way up to the back fence.”

Crews began removing the trash around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, KABC reported.

City records obtained by the news outlet found that the homeowner was fined about eight years ago. The conditions since had improved but again got bad again around a year ago.

© 2024 Cox Media Group