Thanksgiving Day: What’s open, what’s closed

If your favorite pastime is running to the store for last-minute ingredients or being the first to nab early Black Friday deals, get your plans in order.
Here is a list of retailers that will be open, and which will be closed, on Thanksgiving Day. (And as always,
store hours may vary by location, so you should double-check hours with your local shop.)
Open:
- ACME, hours may vary (Good Housekeeping)
- Albertsons, select stores, hours may vary (Good Housekeeping)
- Bass Pro Shop (USA Today)
- Big Lots (USA Today)
- Cabela’s (USA Today)
- C-Town, select stores, hours may vary (Good Housekeeping)
- CVS (USA Today)
- Dollar General (CBS News)
- Food Lion, hours may vary (Good Housekeeping)
- Food4Less, (Good Housekeeping)
- Giant Food Store (Good Housekeeping)
- Gordmans (Good Housekeeping)
- H.E.B. (Good Housekeeping)
- Old Navy, depends on the location (Good Housekeeping, Blackfriday.com)
- Ralphs (Good Housekeeping)
- Rite Aid (USA Today)
- Sprouts Farmers Market (RetailMeNot)
- Stop & Shop (Good Housekeeping)
- The Fresh Market, hours vary by location (Good Housekeeping)
- Vons, many open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Good Housekeeping)
- Walgreens (USA Today)
- Wegmans (RetailMeNot)
- Whole Foods, modified hours (CBS News)
Closed:
- A.C. Moore (Good Housekeeping)
- Academy Sports + Outdoors (RetailMeNot)
- Aldi (CBS News)
- Ashley Furniture (Good Housekeeping)
- Barnes & Noble (Good Housekeeping)
- Bath & Body Works (Good Housekeeping, Blackfriday.com)
- Belk (USA Today)
- Best Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Bloomingdale’s (Good Housekeeping)
- Boscov’s
- Burlington Coat Factory (Good Housekeeping)
- Calvin Klein (Good Housekeeping)
- Century 21 (Good Housekeeping)
- Costco (USA Today)
- Crate and Barrel (Good Housekeeping)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods (USA Today)
- DSW (RetailMeNot)
- Foot Locker (Blackfriday.com)
- Forever 21 (Good Housekeeping)
- Home Depot (USA Today)
- HomeGoods (USA Today)
- HomeSense (Good Housekeeping)
- Hy-Vee (RetailMeNot)
- IKEA (USA Today)
- JC Penney
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s (USA Today)
- Macy’s (CBS News)
- Marshalls (USA Today)
- Michaels (TheBlackFriday.com)
- Nordstrom (USA Today)
- Office Depot (USA Today)
- OfficeMax (USA Today)
- Petco (Good Housekeeping)
- PetSmart (USA Today)
- Publix (Good Housekeeping)
- REI (Blackfriday.com)
- Sam’s Club
- Sears (Good Housekeeping)
- Sierra (Good Housekeeping)
- Simon Properties
- Sur La Table (Good Housekeeping)
- Staples (USA Today)
- Target
- TJ Maxx (USA Today)
- Trader Joe’s (USA Today)
- Ulta (Blackfriday.com)
- Victoria’s Secret (USA Today)
- White House Black Market (Good Housekeeping)
- Walmart