Texas married couple’s bodies found decomposing in their home

CONROE, Texas — Police have mounted an investigation after a married couple was found dead and in a “decomposing state” in their home on Tuesday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

Detectives said they discovered the bodies when they were called to do a welfare check at the couple’s home in Conroe, according to KTRK. They deduced that the couple was married based on information gathered about the address of the home.

Police have yet to release the names of the elderly couple pending the notification of family members.

Officials told KHOU that the male and female victims had not been heard from for two days or more. They could not confirm if the incident was a murder-suicide and said they were awaiting autopsy results to see how long they had been dead and determine the cause of death, the television station reported.

Police said it appears that whatever happened is an isolated incident that took place inside the home and there is no danger to the public.



