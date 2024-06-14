Taylor Swift: ‘Most wonderful’ Eras Tour will end in December

December is a big month for Taylor Swift and 2024 is no different.

Swift announced during her 100th show of her “Eras Tour” on Thursday that the worldwide jaunt will come to an end in December, CNN reported.

“You know, this is actually the 100th show of the tour,” she told a packed crowd in Liverpool, England.

“That blows my mind. That doesn’t feel like a real statistic to me because this has definitely been the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life this forth. These moments with you,” she went on to say.

She then broke the news, “The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December.”

The tour started in Glendale, Arizona, on March 18, 2023, and was extended.

She joked during the concert that the tour “has really become my entire life, it’s taken over everything, like I think I once had hobbies,” USA Today reported. “All I do when I’m not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear.”

Swift also spoke about her fans and the time they devote to her.

“You have done so much to be with us. You’ve made plans so far in advance. You planned what you were going to wear. You memorized lyrics. You got yourself here. You figured out parking. You figured out transportation, and I want spend the 100th show just thinking about that and living in that moment and being here with you, and just know I appreciate every single ounce of effort that you put in to be with us when this show reaches triple digits in shows. So thank you!,” Swift said, according to USA Today.

Taylor’s full speech on the #LiverpoolTStheErasTour show being the 100th Eras Tour show and that she wanted to finally admit to herself and everyone that December the tour will officially end 🥹😭 pic.twitter.com/mubiNZNVvZ — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) June 13, 2024

She’s on the European leg of her tour, which spanned the U.S., South America, Asia and Australia. She will be back in the States in October when she performs at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Right now, the concerts are set to end on Dec. 8 in Vancouver, just in time for her Dec. 13 birthday.

