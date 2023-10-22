Taylor Swift attends third straight Kansas City Chiefs home game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This is becoming habit-forming.

>> Read more trending news

That of course, is a matter of opinion -- is pop singer Taylor Swift attending another Kansas City Chiefs home game the habit, or is the media reporting about a habit that is hard to break?

Fans will have to decide. For now, a large group of fans and media cannot seem to get enough of the rumored romance between the “Anti-Hero” singer and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

On Sunday, Swift attended her third straight Chiefs home game. She was in quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ suite at Arrowhead Stadium, KMBC-TV reported. The 12-time Grammy Award winner was spotted watching the game between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. She was with the quarterback’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, the couple’s child, Sterling, and Patrick’s brother, Jackson Mahomes, according to the television station.

The singer was wearing a red Chiefs shirt as she applauded the team’s every move.

Swift was previously in attendance in Kansas City when the Chiefs hosted the Chicago Bears in Week 3, and again in Week 6 when the team hosted the Denver Broncos in a Thursday night game, CBS Sports reported. She also watched the Chiefs when the team faced the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Swift did not attend the Chiefs’ road game in Week 5 at Minnesota.

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar was the first person to confirm Swift’s presence at the game, as he posted a photograph of himself and the singer on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kelce, meanwhile, had nine catches for 143 yards and a touchdown by the end of the first half, including a 53-yard reception.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Here are some memorable photos of Taylor Swift through the years. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 Travis Kelce through the years 2023: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks on his phone after a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group