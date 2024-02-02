Target pulls Black History Month book that misidentifies Du Bois, Washington, Woodson

Target has pulled a book that celebrates Black history after it misidentified some of the most well-known Black icons, according to the New York Daily News.

The “Civil Rights Magnetic Learning Activity” was removed from stores nationwide after it was discovered that it misidentified W.E.B. Du Bois, Booker T. Washington and Carter G. Woodson.

“We will no longer be selling this product in stores or online,” Target said in a statement to USA Today on Thursday. “We’ve also ensured the product’s publisher is aware of the errors.”

A woman identified as TikTok user @Issatete posted a video pointing out the errors.

@issatete Idk who needs to correct it but it needs to be pulled off the shelves nontheless. Any person could have missed the mistake but it just takes one person to point it out and ask for corrections #blackhistory #blackhistorymonth #blacktiktok ♬ original sound - Issa tete

A Target spokesperson confirmed to The New York Post that the retailer “will no longer be selling this product in stores or online.”

The product comes from a children’s product retailer called Bendon, according to TMZ. The company did not immediately answer a request for comment.

