‘Tampa 2′ architect, NFL defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin dies

The University of Mississippi has announced the death of longtime NFL and college football coach Monte Kiffin.

Kiffin was 84.

The university said Kiffin died in Oxford, Mississippi, surrounded by friends and family.

Monte Kiffin, 84, peacefully passed away today in Oxford surrounded by family and friends. As his grandson Knox said, he’s free of pain and smiling down on us from above.



Please keep the Kiffin family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

CNN reported that Kiffin was a defensive coordinator in the NFL working with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 13 seasons. He also was on the coaching staff for the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys.

Kiffin’s college and NFL coaching career spanned more than 50 years, The Washington Post reported. He was hired by Nebraska in 1966 and then was a coordinator at Arkanas, Tennessee, USC, Florida Atlantic and Old Miss.

He was head coach for only one team, N.C. State from 1980 to 1982 where he went 16-17, the newspaper reported.

He developed the “Tampa 2″ defense that helped the Buccaneers beat the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl 37 in 2003.

Kiffin was a defensive analyst at the University of Mississippi since 2020, working with his son Coach Lane Kiffin, who paid tribute to his father on social media, calling him simply “My Hero.”

HIs other son, Chris, has served as an assistant coach in both the NFL and NCAA, the Post reported.

Buccaneers owners, the Glazer family, said of Kiffin: “As a coach, Monte was a true innovator who got the best out of his players and helped create one of the signature defenses of the early 2000s

“His passionate and energetic leadership style resonated with all his players, and he was instrumental in our first Super Bowl win and the success of Hall of Famers such as Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, John Lynch and Ronde Barber.”

Rest in peace, Monte Kiffin.



Rest in peace, Monte Kiffin.

Your legacy will live on forever in Tampa Bay. ♥️

The Buccaneers brought Kiffin into its Ring of Honor three years ago, The Associated Press reported. During his tenure the team’s defense had the fewest points allowed per game, was second in takeaways and yards allowed per game, third in interceptions and 10th in sacks.

Kiffin was awarded the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Award of Excellence earlier this year, the Post reported.

