Tamar Braxton said she ‘almost died’ in accident

Reality TV star Tamar Braxton said she “almost died” in an accident that left her with a broken nose, missing teeth and issues with mobility.

She said she doesn’t know what happened but woke up in a pool of blood, WSB reported. She also did not say where the accident happened.

“I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility ... I don’t even know what happened to me,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend, my mental journey begins. Pray for me for real," she finished the post.

Before she shared about the accident, she had posted “Thank you God for waking me up today,” The Associated Press reported.

Braxton said that she had been receiving calls but was too weak to talk, so she shared what had occurred.

She has had health and other personal issues over the years, including being hospitalized for the flu in 2022; in 2020, she survived a suicide attempt; and in 2015, she was forced to leave “Dancing With the Stars” after she was hospitalized with blood clots in her lungs, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Braxton got her start as part of a singing group with her sisters, including Toni, who had a successful solo career.

The sisters appeared in the series “Braxton Family Values,” which started in 2011. Tamar Braxton also appeared in show spin-offs, as well as other reality shows. She also toured as a solo artist, the AP reported.

She is the host of MTV’s “Caught in the Act: Double Life” and will be in season 2 of WeTV’s “The Braxtons,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

