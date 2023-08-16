‘Tachymenoides harrisonfordi’: New snake species named after Harrison Ford

Actor Harrison Ford is known for his roles in “Indiana Jones” and “Star Wars.” Now, Ford has a new honor to add - a snake species named after him.

Ford is a vice chair of the non-profit Conservation International, according to the BBC. Ford has also been linked to snakes from his role in “Indiana Jones,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“These scientists keep naming critters after me, but it’s always the ones that terrify children,” Ford told Conservation International, according to the BBC. “I don’t understand. I spend my free time cross-stitching. I sing lullabies to my basil plants, so they won’t fear the night.”

Ford also has an ant as well as a spider named after him, according to the news outlet.

The discovery of the species was made by researchers from Peru and the United States in Peru’s Otisihi National Park, the BBC reported.

“In all seriousness, this discovery is humbling. It’s a reminder that there’s still so much to learn about our wild world — and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere. On this planet, all fates are intertwined, and right now, one million species are teetering on the edge of oblivion. We have an existential mandate to mend our broken relationship with nature and protect the places that sustain life,” Ford said in a statement with Conservation International.

Conservation International said in a release said that the snake’s actual name is Tachymenoides harrisonfordi. It is a new species.

Tachymenoides harrisonfordi are slender snakes that grow to about 16 inches, Conservation International said. It is harmless to humans but likes to eat frogs and lizards.

Fans of Ford’s “Indiana Jones” would remember the iconic line from the 1981 film “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” where Ford’s character says “Snakes. Why’d it have to be snakes?” It is where his character finds himself in hte Well of Souls surrounded by snakes, according to People Magazine. The most recent “Indiana Jones” film came out on June 30 and it was called “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”