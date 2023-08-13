Suspect apprehended after woman found fatally shot in car

DONALDS, S.C. — A South Carolina woman was found fatally shot inside her vehicle on Saturday, authorities said.

A suspect was apprehended early Sunday in Charleston, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, Crystal Dawn Rainey, 47, of Greenville, was found dead in her vehicle near the town of Donalds, at about 6 a.m. EDT, The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reported.

Deputies said that Rainey had been shot multiple times, and the coroner called the shooting death a homicide, according to the newspaper.

The sheriff’s office received a call about a possible vehicle accident, a spokesperson told the Index-Journal newspaper of Greenwood. Deputies located the vehicle with its engine running and Rainey dead inside, according to the newspaper.

After an investigation, Joshua Dean Nix, 40, of Greenville, was determined to be a suspect in the case, the Index-Journal reported.

It was unclear how deputies connected Nix to the homicide, The Sun News reported. It was also unclear how deputies were able to track Nix to Charleston, according to the newspaper.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Nix is being held without bail at the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston, the Sun News reported, citing jail records.