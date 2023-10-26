Survey shows support for political violence jumps ahead of next year’s election

There are some startling findings from a new national survey about voter concerns. It reveals more American say they’re supportive of political violence ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Months after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, the nonpartisan organization, Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) along with the Brookings Institution started tracking voters’ thoughts on condoning political violence.

Its latest survey shows for the first time more than 20 percent of Americans are supportive of violence to quote “save our country.” That’s an increase from 2021 when it was 15 percent of voters with that mindset.

“A reflection of how polarized we are as a country when it comes to our politics and in wake of what happened after January 6,” said Melissa Deckman, CEO of the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI). “Democrats are a lot less likely than Republicans, for example, to see the need for political violence. But it’s really Republicans who support Donald Trump, who believe that the election was stolen from Donald Trump, where you see higher numbers.”

Deckman believes this increase is alarming, but she said it doesn’t reflect every voter.

“I think the good news is that the overwhelming majorities of Americans among both sides of the aisle say that this is not something that they want or would like to have,” said Deckman.

The survey shows voters are also split when it comes to top issues that will bring them to the polls.

“We see that Republicans care more about crime and immigration. We see Democrats care more about rights when it comes to abortion, when it comes to health care when it comes to climate,” said Deckman.

One concern voters of both parties can agree on is the economy. The survey shows many Americans are worried about rising costs and not having enough money to retire.

The survey also shows widespread support for local government officials.

