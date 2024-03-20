Subway selects Pepsi as soft drink of choice in US restaurants beginning in 2025

When it comes to soft drinks, Pepsi is what Subway likes.

>> Read more trending news

The sandwich chain announced in a news release on Tuesday that it signed a 10-year deal with PepsiCo that begins in 2025. The company will serve Pepsi and other beverages under the PepsiCo banner in the United States, including Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lipton, Tropicana and Aquafina.

The deal ends Subway’s affiliation with Coca-Cola, which had supplanted Pepsi as the chain’s drink of choice across the nation. Coke signed a 15-year deal with Subway in 2003, The Wall Street Journal reported. Coke products in Subway restaurants nationwide include Diet Coke, Sprite and Dasani water.

After the exclusive deal ended, Subway began offering Pepsi products again, particularly in Canada, Germany and the Netherlands, according to CBS News.

Subway also announced that it is extending its partnership with Frito-Lay through 2030.

The chain will begin rolling out Pepsi products beginning on Jan. 1, 2025, with the soft drink introduced at all U.S. locations over the next few months.

“The partnership with PepsiCo is an exciting milestone in our journey to become America’s favorite place to eat, drink and work,” Doug Fry, president of Subway, North America, said in a statement. “It is a win-win for everyone, as it brings a delicious suite of beverage and snack choices to our guests, driving additional consideration of these menu items, while also providing cost-effective, streamlined solutions to our franchisees.”

© 2024 Cox Media Group