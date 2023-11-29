Trending

Subway announces footlong cookies, and they are giving them out free in some places Monday

The cookies will be available in restaurants across the country.

Subway is announcing a new menu feature that will make those with a sweet tooth smile.

The sandwich chain will add a footlong cookie to its menu next month, the company said.

The cookie will be offered in four Subway locations on Monday – National Cooke Day – for customers to sample.

Customers can visit the following Subway restaurants between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time to get a free footlong cookie with the purchase of a footlong sub, while supplies last, Subway said in a press release:

  • Chicago: 604 S Wabash Ave., Suite D, Chicago, IL 60605
  • Dallas: 1222 Commerce Street, Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75202
  • Miami: 2795 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140
  • New York City: 545 8 Ave., New York, NY 10018

The 12-inch cookie was first rolled out in 2022 on National Cooke Day at a pop-up event in Miami.

“The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu,” said Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President, Culinary and Innovation at Subway.

“At Cookieway this year, our guests will get a sneak peek of an even better footlong cookie: thick, gooey, packed with chocolate chips and served warm – right out of the oven. It’s the perfect pairing with your favorite footlong sub and may even become your favorite footlong after the first bite.”

