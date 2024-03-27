Stolen Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads recovered; to be distributed by Penguins

PITTSBURGH — After Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads didn’t arrive for a Pittsburgh Penguins’ home game earlier this month, the team finally was able to get a hold of the shipment.

>> Read more trending news

Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin announced that the team was able to get the truck of stolen Jagr bobbleheads, according to a statement from the team. They will be given out as promotional items on April 6 during a home game. They will also be given out during a drive-thru pick-up at the Penguins’ stadium on April 7, WPXI reported.

The Penguins said that they had learned that “a special cargo recovery team negotiated the return of the stolen property to a secure warehouse located in Ontario, California.”

A truck with the bobbleheads made its way to Pittsburgh on Monday and will be getting to PPG Paints Arena over the next week, according to ESPN.

THE JAGR BOBBLEHEADS ARE HOME!



Full details on how to redeem your @68Jagr bobblehead voucher: https://t.co/3lSIozXTYY — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 25, 2024

The Penguins learned about the cargo theft after it did not receive the Jagr bobblehead doll shipments, ESPN reported.

They were previously scheduled to given away on March 14 during a home game against the San Jose Sharks, WPXI reported. They were being given away as the Penguins celebrated Jagr. His No. 68 retired in February. He won two Stanley Cups and played with the team for 11 seasons.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cargo theft, according to CNN. A suspect has not been identified, the Washington Post reported.

“Fans holding a bobblehead voucher from the March 14 game versus the San Jose Sharks will be able to begin redeeming their vouchers on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7,” the team said. More information about redeeming the voucher for the Jagr bobbleheads, fans can do so on the team’s website.

© 2024 Cox Media Group