Trending

State Fair of Texas evacuated after reported shooting; suspect in custody

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
File photo. Police said one suspect was in custody.

Shooting: File photo. The State Fair of Texas was evacuated on Saturday amid reports of a shooting. (Ron Jenkins for the Washington Post)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas was evacuated on Saturday night after police received reports of a shooting, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

The alleged shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. CDT at the fair site, located in the Fair Park neighborhood of Dallas, KDFW-TV reported.

A Dallas police call log showed dozens of units responding to Fair Park for an assist-officer call about 7:50 p.m. CDT, according to The Dallas Morning News. Videos from the fair showed a large number of people running and seeking shelter.

WFAA-TV, quoting “police sources,” said that two people were shot but there were no fatalities. One person was in custody, according to the television station. Police have not confirmed whether there were any injuries.

The State Fair of Texas wrote on its account on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Dallas police were investigating reports of a shooting and advised residents to “avoid the area” as the fair was being evacuated.

The Dallas Police Department tweeted that one suspect was in custody.

Police said that shortly after 8 p.m. CDT, the suspect was in custody, the Morning News reported. That person has not been identified.

Dallas City Council member Adam Bazaldua, whose district includes Fair Park, wrote in a post on X that he had been briefed about the incident by City Manager T.C. Broadnax, according to the newspaper.

Bazaldua said the shooting occurred in the fair’s food court and was “sparked from a dispute between two people who knew each other.” He tweeted that three people were injured.


An investigation is ongoing. Police are expected to provide an update later Saturday, according to a tweet from the department.

Latest trending news:

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!