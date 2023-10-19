Trending

State Department issues worldwide travel advisory for Americans

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The State Department building

State Department issues worldwide travel advisory for Americans

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory for all U.S. citizens Thursday who may be or preparing to travel worldwide.

The reason is due to “increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, (and) demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests,” according to the State Department.

The advisory is rare but serves as a “worldwide caution” advisory for all Americans who are overseas, the Washington Post reported.

The significant message from the State Department comes after protests that have erupted throughout the Middle East following the Israel-Hamas war, according to CNN. Many of the demonstrators are reportedly targeting US diplomatic compounds.

The State Department has urged Americans who are traveling to “reconsider travel” to Israel and the West Bank, according to the Post. It also placed a “do not travel” advisory for the Gaza Strip due to “terrorism, civil unrest, and armed conflict.”

Earlier in the week, the State Department raised its travel warning to Lebanon, the Post reported. It urged Americans to “not travel” to Lebanon due to rocket, missile and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah.

The last time a worldwide travel advisory was issued was in August 2022 after al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed, CNN reported. It was a warning that “supporters of al- Qa’ida, or its affiliated terrorist organizations, may seek to attack U.S. facilities, personnel, or citizens.”

The State Department recommends that Americans stay alert while in tourist destinations. The State Department also advised travelers to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). STEP will send you information and alerts as well as serve as a locator for you in case of an emergency overseas.

