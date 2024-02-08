Stabbing near University of Texas meets hate crime definition, Austin police say

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas man accused of stabbing a 23-year-old Palestinian American has met the definition of committing a hate crime, police said Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Austin Police Department posted to its Facebook account, Bert James Baker, 36, was arrested on Feb. 4 near the campus of the University of Texas in Austin. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Travis County online court records show.

On Wednesday, police said the department’s Hate Crimes Review Committee has determined the attack met the definition of a hate crime and forwarded the case to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, KVUE-TV reported. The district attorney’s office will decide whether to elevate the charges against Baker, according to the television station.

The alleged attack occurred at 6:59 p.m. CST at West 26th Street and Nueces Street in Austin, KXAN-TV reported. On Tuesday, officials with the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) said the group had just left a “Free Palestine” rally, according to KVUE.

According to the victim and three of his friends involved in the incident, Baker allegedly yelled racial slurs at them while they were sitting in a pickup truck and attempted to rip a “Free Palestine” scarf from their vehicle, KEYE-TV reported.

After a fight between Baker and the men, the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim in his chest, breaking one of his ribs, according to the television station.

A witness told police that after he was stabbed, the victim wrestled Baker to the ground and grabbed the knife away from him, KVUE reported. The witness grabbed the knife and sheath and placed them in the front seat of the pickup and waited for police to arrive.

Baker was subsequently arrested.

“We encourage everyone to educate, support, and respect all members of our community, regardless of their background or beliefs,” Austin police said in a statement. “We strongly condemn all forms of crime, especially those which are bias-motivated or showing of discrimination.

“Our Department is committed to keeping our community safe and inclusive for all.”

Baker’s bail was set at $100,000 after a hearing on Tuesday, online records show. A judge ruled that the suspect must also have no contact with the victim or carry any firearms “or other dangerous weapons.”

