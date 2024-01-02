South Korea’s opposition leader stabbed in neck

BUSAN, South Korea — Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea’s political opposition party, was stabbed after a news conference on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Lee, 59, was visiting the southern port city of Busan when he was attacked by an unidentified man, the BBC reported, citing the Yonhap news agency.

Television footage showed Lee stabbed with a knife-like weapon, The New York Times reported. Lee, the leader of South Korea’s Democratic Party, was leaving through a crowd of reporters and supporters when he was attacked, according to the newspaper.

Breaking News: Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea’s main opposition party, was stabbed in the neck. His condition was unknown. https://t.co/ZtllFZ1M4Q — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 2, 2024

He was conscious but his condition was unknown. Lee’s assailant was arrested at the scene, the BBC reported.

According to Busan’s emergency office, Lee was visiting the construction site of a new airport when he was attacked, The Associated Press reported.

The attacker’s motives were unclear, according to the Times.

Lee is not currently a member of South Korea’s legislature but is expected to run for a seat in the next general election, which is scheduled in April 2024, the BBC reported.

He lost the 2022 presidential election to Yoon Suk Yeol by a slim margin, according to the AP. Lee is considered to be a top contender to run for president again in 2027, the BBC reported.