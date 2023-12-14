Smithsonian unveils Oprah portrait at D.C.’s National Portrait Gallery

WASHINGTON — Oprah Winfrey achieved yet another career milestone on Wednesday when she helped unveil a portrait commissioned for her entry into the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

The portrait shows the 69-year-old media icon, actress, producer and author dressed in a flowing purple gown, holding an olive branch as she poses in the prayer garden at her Montecito, California, home. The painting was created by Chicago-based artist Shawn Michael Warren.

Chicago was where Winfrey’s career as a talk show host began.

>> Read more trending news

In her speech, Winfrey reflected on her faith and credited God with getting her to where she is in life.

“I am living in this dream that God had for me,” the media mogul said, according to CNN. “‘Cause I don’t know how I got from (her birthplace in) Mississippi to Montecito.”

Winfrey rose from abject poverty to become the wealthiest African-American of the 20th century.

Oprah Winfrey Oprah Winfrey reacts as she and artist Shawn Michael Warren, right, unveil Warren's portrait of Winfrey on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, during a ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Warren, who Winfrey chose personally to paint her portrait, thanked her for her confidence in him. The pair first met a few years ago after the artist painted Winfrey into a mural in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, CNN reported.

“You could have chosen anyone, but you saw fit that an artist from the place you called home during your rise to prominence should be given this honor,” Warren said. “Thank you for your kindness, your trust, your playfulness, welcoming us into your home, and allowing us to capture your portrait.”

According to the Associated Press, Winfrey told those in attendance that she wore a purple dress in the portrait, not because of her affiliation with “The Color Purple,” but because that color has been “seminal” in her life. Winfrey’s Oscar-nominated role as Sophia in the 1985 adaptation of the Alice Walker novel launched her acting career.

A musical adaptation, on which Winfrey is a producer, is set for release in the U.S. on Christmas Day.

Winfrey said Wednesday that her role in the earlier movie served as a foundation for her storied career, the AP reported. She is most well known for her 25 years hosting “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and her “Oprah’s Book Club” book selections, which have catapulted authors into the spotlight and launched bestsellers.

She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

National Portrait Gallery director Kim Sajet said in a statement that Winfrey’s philanthropy and contributions to pop culture earned her a spot in the museum.

“Through her rise to fame as host and producer of ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show,’ Oprah demonstrated an unparalleled ability to connect with people and inspire them to become the best versions of themselves,” Sajet said. “Her vision and spirit deserve recognition in the nation’s Portrait Gallery, and we are delighted to celebrate her with this commissioned portrait by Shawn Michael Warren, who has reflected her warmth and compassion in this painting.”

The AP reported that Winfrey’s portrait, which measures almost 7 feet tall, will hang on the first floor of the gallery.