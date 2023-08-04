Skeletal remains found in 2007 identified as woman who was never reported missing

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators on Wednesday identified the skeletal remains that were found in 2007 of a woman through DNA testing in Sarasota, Florida.

In a news release, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said on Feb. 6, 2007, skeletal remains were found of a woman in a shallow grave on Ashton Court in Sarasota. The investigation remained cold until November 2022 when the sheriff’s office and DNA Labs International Inc., were able to use DNA testing and genealogy to identify the remains.

The identity of the remains came back as Jeana Lynn Burrus, 39, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

Burrus, her son, and her husband, James Burrus Jr. live in the 6200 block of Pauline Avenue, according to the newspaper. Her son was a student at Gulf Gate Elementary between 2005 and 2006 and her husband worked at a body shop near the 5600 block of Sarah Avenue.

Burrus’ family never reported her missing which has made the investigation into her death more complicated, WWSB reported.

The Burrus family lived in Citrus County, Florida, and Frederick, Maryland before they lived in Sarasota, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported.

The sheriff’s office is looking for more information about Burrus and her husband.

No cause or manner of death has been released.