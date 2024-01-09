Sinead O’Connor died of natural causes, coroner says

Acclaimed Irish singer Sinead O’Connor died of natural causes, a London coroner’s office confirmed on Tuesday.

O’Connor she was found unresponsive at her home in London in July and pronounced dead, Sky News reported. No cause of death was immediately given.

She was 56.

On Tuesday, officials confirmed in a statement obtained by BBC News that O’Connor had died of natural causes. Officials said they are no longer investigating her death.

The outspoken singer-songwriter rose to international fame in 1990 with her rendition of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

She is survived by her four siblings and three children, Róisín, Jake and Yeshua, according to The Irish Times. Her son Shane died in January 2022.

