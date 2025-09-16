Silver screen icon Robert Redford dies

Actor, director and producer Robert Redford, whose career stretched from “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has died.

He died at his Utah home early Tuesday morning at the age of 89, The New York Times reported.

His death was announced by Cindi Berger, chief executive of Rogers & Crown PMK publicist firm, who said he died in his sleep. She did not give a cause of death.

Not only was Redford known for his roles in such classics as “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “Barefoot in the Park,” “Indecent Proposal,” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” he was also a director of “The Horse Whisperer,” “Quiz Show,”and “A River Runs Through It.”

He won his Oscar for best director for “Ordinary People,” according to IMDB.

But he also had an impact on Hollywood off the screen, creating the Sundance Institute, a nonprofit that supports independent film and theater, CNN reported. The institute puts on the Sundance Film Festival annually, which will be held once again from Jan 22 to Feb. 1, 2026, in Park City, Utah.

Redford also cared for the environment and lived outside of the rush of Hollywood, instead, living in the Utah mountains since 1961, helping to preserve nature and promoting the American West, CNN said.

