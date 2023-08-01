Sheriff’s helicopter crashes near South Carolina airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A sheriff’s helicopter crashed near Charleston International Airport in South Carolina, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the helicopter crashed at about 3:30 p.m. EDT, WCBD-TV reported.

Commercial flights at the airport were temporarily suspended due to the crash, according to WCIV-TV.

CCSO’s helicopter crashed a short time ago near Charleston International Airport. Crews are on scene. More information will follow. pic.twitter.com/H8LRXMBw7I — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) August 1, 2023

Officials at the scene said the crash occurred on a runway at the airport, WCBD reported.

According to Elliott Summey, the airport’s executive director and CEO, the helicopter’s pilot anticipated the crash and was able to maneuver to the middle of the runway before the helicopter crashed, WCIV reported.

Summey said the helicopter was “in shambles,” but said the pilot is “fine,” according to the television station.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, WCBD reported.