Sacha Baron Cohen to bring back Ali G: reports

Move over Borat, Ali G may be coming back.

Variety broke the news that Sacha Baron Cohen is resurrecting his controversial DJ character Ali G as part of a stand-up tour.

No details were given, including potential tour dates, Deadline reported.

Claims of a new movie featuring the character were denied, especially in light of the current Hollywood strikes.

“As a SAG and WGA member he is supporting the ongoing strike alongside his fellow writers and actors,” a source told Variety.

Baron Cohen introduced Ali G in 1998 during a spot on the British sketch comedy show “The 11 O’Clock Show,” Variety reported. He, as Ali G, would interview well-known people such as Buzz Aldrin, David Beckham and even Newt Gingrich, according to Deadline.

He was called the “voice of the youth” and eventually developed the “Da Ali G Show” that helped launch two reporter characters: Borat and Bruno.

“Da Ali G Show” was eventually picked up by HBO and all three characters had standalone hit films.

Ali G was officially retired in 2007.

If all goes as expected, this won’t be the first time Baron Cohen has brought back Ali G.

Baron Cohen did a surprise set in Sydney in 2021 and also performed in 2012 at the British Comedy Awards, Deadline reported.

