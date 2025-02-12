Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces 2025 nominees; Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Chubby Checker on the list

CLEVELAND — Fourteen artists and groups have been named as nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

This year the museum selected Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Maná, Oasis, OutKast, Phish, Soundgarden and The White Stripes for the shortlist.

As in past years, the list of nominees spans eras and genres from the 1960s to the 1980s and punk to hip-hop, The New York Times reported.

Eight of the nominees are on the list for the first time, according to Billboard. Those are Bad Company, the Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Maná, OutKast and Phish.

Checker has been trying to get into the organization to recognize him for his talents, going so far as to take out a full-page ad in Billboard magazine saying he had “the biggest dance of the century,” referring to the hit “The Twist.”

“I want my flowers while I’m alive. I can’t smell them when I’m dead,” the now 83-year-old performer wrote in the 2001 advertisement.

He was first eligible in 1985, Variety reported.

An artist becomes eligible for enshrinement 25 years after the release of their first recording. Nominees are selected by 1,000 music historians, industry professionals and artists who have previously been inducted, the Times reported.

Now it is up to fans to whittle down the list of the nominees that will be inducted into the Rock Hall later this year. Billboard said about half will make the cut for the Class of 2025.

You can cast seven votes daily through April 21.

Those who are selected will be announced in April while the ceremony will be held in Los Angeles this fall, the Times reported.

0 of 17 Photos: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2025 nominees Who are the nominees? (Duane Prokop/Getty Images for CARE USA) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2025 BAD COMPANY -- Musicians Todd Ronning, Simon Kirke, Paul Rodgers, and Howard Leese of Bad Company perform in concert during 'ZZ Top's 50th Anniversary Texas Bash' at Austin360 Amphitheater on May 19, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage) (Rick Kern/WireImage) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2025 THE BLACK CROWES -- The Black Crowes, standing in front of Paradiso venue in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5th June 1990. (Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns). (Rob Verhorst/Redferns) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2025 MARIAH CAREY -- Mariah Carey performs on the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio festival at Cidade do Rock on September 22, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images) (Wagner Meier/Getty Images) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2025 CHUBBY CHECKER -- Chubby Checker doing the Twist (Photo by RB/Redferns) (RB/Redferns) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2025 JOE COCKER -- US Singer Joe Cocker performs on stage at the State Theatre on February 6, 2008 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Sergio Dionisio/Getty Images) (Sergio Dionisio/Getty Images) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2025 BILLY IDOL -- Billy Idol performs onstage during the 6th Jam For Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party Presented By Live Nation at the Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie's Fund) (Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie's Fund) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2025 JOY DIVISION/NEW ORDER -- Photo of Joy Division performing live in Rotterdam, Bernard Sumner (left) & Ian Curtis (Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns) (Rob Verhorst/Redferns) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2025 CYNDI LAUPER -- Cyndi Lauper performs at Bridgestone Arena on November 01, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2025 MANÁ -- Fher Olvera of the Latin Rock band Maná performs during concert at The Forum on September 20, 2019 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2025 OASIS -- Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher of Oasis attend "Che Tempo Che Fa" Italian TV Show on November 9, 2008 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2025 OUTKAST -- Big Boi and Andre 3000 of OutKast perform on stage at Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 6, 2014 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images) (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2025 PHISH -- Phish lead singer Trey Anastasio, on left, and bassist Mike Gordon perform on stage at Keyspan Park on Coney Island June 17, 2004 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images) (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2025 SOUNDGARDEN -- Music group Soundgarden performs onstage during the "Guitar Hero: Warriors Of Rock" launch at Paramount Studios on September 27, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Activision) (Michael Buckner) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2025 THE WHITE STRIPES -- Guitarist, lead singer Jack White and drummer Meg White of the White Stripes perform a free outdoor concert in Union Square on October 2, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images) (Scott Gries/Getty Images)





