Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces 2025 inductees

From “The Twist” to “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” to “Hey Ya!,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the Class of 2025, who all provided the soundtrack to our lives, no matter the generation.

The Cleveland-based hall of fame announced Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes will be the latest entertainers to be inducted.

In addition to the performer category, Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon earned the Musical Influence Award.

The Musical Excellence Award will go to Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye, while Lenny Waronker will be given the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

“Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, said in a news release. “Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

An artist or band must have had their first commercial release at least 25 years before the year they were nominated.

Checker, Cocker, Bad Company and Outkast were first-time nominees while Lauper, Soundgarden and The White Stripes had been nominated before.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will be held on Nov. 8 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, the organization said.

