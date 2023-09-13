Robots sat in stands at Chargers-Dolphins game to promote upcoming film

LOS ANGELES — Did you see them? During Sunday’s season opener between the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins, some AI robots were seen to have joined the crowd at SoFi’s stadium.

The robots were placed in the stadium among fans to help promote a new sci-fi film from 20th Century Studios called “The Creator,” according to KTLA. The film will be heading to theaters on Sept. 29.

“The Creator” is about a war between humans and an AI force that according to USA Today, is threatening to end humanity.

The robots at Sunday’s game made many have to take some double takes, according to the news outlet.

It is not the first time a film promotion took part is such a scale at a major league sports stadium. In Sept. 2022, actors from the film “Smile” were wearing masks at three Major League Baseball games right behind home plate, KTLA reported.

The Charges lost their season opener 36-34 to the Dolphins, according to the news station.

You can watch the full trailer for “The Creator” on 20th Century Studios.