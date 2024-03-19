Richard Simmons apologizes after posting cryptic social media message about dying

Richard Simmons’ fans have no reason to worry -- the fitness guru is still sweatin’ to the oldies.

Simmons, 75, startled fans with a cryptic, ominous message to his social media accounts, People reported.

“I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am … dying,” Simmons wrote. “Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death.

Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky … count your blessings and enjoy.”

Simmons later clarified his remarks, apologizing and stating that he was “sorry for the confusion,” according to NBC News.

“Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today,” Simmons posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying. It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion.”

When reached by CNN before Simmons’ apology, a spokesperson, Tom Estey, said that the posts were meant to be motivational and did not foreshadow an announcement related to his health.

“I can confirm with 100% certainty that Richard is not dying,” Estey told the cable news outlet. “He’s, in fact, very healthy and happy. The sole purpose of the post was meant to be inspirational.”

In January, Simmons made a rare statement, asserting that he was not participating in a biopic about his life that is starring comedy actor Pauly Shore, Variety reported. Simmons expressed his displeasure on his social media accounts, including on his verified Facebook page.

Simmons’ absence from the spotlight has been the subject of rumors through the years, fueled by the podcast “Missing Richard Simmons,” People reported. It gave rise to several claims, including Simmons being held hostage by his housekeeper and possibly transitioning into a woman.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Simmons called the “Today” show in March 2016 to refute the hostage claims.

“No one is holding me in my house as a hostage,’’ Simmons told Savannah Guthrie on the air, according to “Today.” “You know, I do what I want to do as I’ve always done so people should sort of just believe what I have to say because like I’m Richard Simmons!”

In 2017, Simmons sued two tabloid publications that alleged he was transitioning, Fox News reported. Simmons’ attorneys have said he supports transgender rights but believed the allegations defamed him.

Simmons rose to fame because of his flamboyant, eccentric personality and his successful line of “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” aerobics videos, according to Variety.

