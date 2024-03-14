Report: Studio host Greg Gumbel to miss NCAA men’s tournament over ‘family health issues’

Longtime sports studio host Greg Gumbel will miss the NCAA men’s basketball tournament later this month due to “family health issues,” according to a report.

Richard Deitsch of The Athletic reported that Gumbel, 77, would not be in the studio for CBS during March Madness.

“Look for Ernie Johnson to pick up more studio time,” Deitsch tweeted, referring to the “Inside the NBA” host

Neither Gumbel nor CBS have commented about the report. It was unclear whether the family health issues involved Gumbel or a member of his family.

Gumbel began hosting CBS’ coverage of the tournament in 1998 and celebrated his 25th anniversary last year, Sports Illustrated reported.

He was the first Black play-by-play announcer to broadcast a major championship event, according to the magazine. He was behind the microphone for the Baltimore Ravens’ 34-7 victory against the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV.

He formerly hosted “The NFL Today” on CBS from 1990 to 1993 and also “The NFL on NBC,” according to NBC Sports. Gumbel stepped away from his NFL announcing duties with CBS after signing a contract extension in March 2023, the Sports Business Journal reported.

Gumbel is the older brother of Bryant Gumbel, another sportscaster who later was a co-host for 15 years on “Today.”

Sixty-eight teams will qualify for the 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament with Selection Sunday on March 17. The tournament begins two days later with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio.

The first full day of NCAA tournament action is March 21.

