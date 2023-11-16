Rep. George Santos will not seek reelection

Embattled Rep. George Santos said Thursday that he will not seek reelection after the House Ethics Committee released a scathing report accusing the New York Republican of breaking several laws.
Santos announced his decision in a social media post, writing, “my family deserves better than to be under the gun from the press all the time.”
If there was a single ounce of ETHICS in the “Ethics committee”, they would have not released this biased report. The Committee went to extraordinary lengths to smear myself and my legal team about me not being forthcoming (My legal bills suggest otherwise).— George Santos (@MrSantosNY) November 16, 2023
It is a disgusting…