Rep. George Santos will not seek reelection

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Embattled Rep. George Santos said Thursday that he will not seek reelection after the House Ethics Committee released a scathing report accusing the New York Republican of breaking several laws.

Santos announced his decision in a social media post, writing, “my family deserves better than to be under the gun from the press all the time.”

