Recall alert: Squeeze plus ball toys recalled; membrane can rupture

Squeeze Plush Ball Toys

About 9,600 toys sold at Ace Hardware have been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of toys sold exclusively at Ace Hardware.

The Squeeze Plush Ball monster and Easter toys imported by Shawshank LEDz Inc. have glitter in a liquid inside a membrane within the stuffed toy. The membrane can rupture allowing the liquid to splash onto a child’s face and body.

In one of two cases of the membrane breaking a child had glitter in their eyes and had to see a medical professional to have it removed, the CPSC said.

The monster toys are model number 702053 and have UPC 810447020536 while the Easter variety are model number 768152 with UPC 810067681520. The UPC and model numbers are on a removable hang tag.

The permanent sewn-in tag has a lot number printed on it: PC 0224 for the monster and PC1223 for the Easter toys.

About 9,600 toys were sold at Ace Hardware locations nationwide from March 2024 to July 2024 for $5.

You should stop using it and return the toys to the store from where they were purchased for a full $5 refund. If you cannot take it back to a store, you can contact Shawshank for a postage-paid label to return the toy and to receive a refund check.

For more information contact Shawshank at 480-802-1085 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday. You can also email the company or reach out online.

