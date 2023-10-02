Trending

Recall alert: Seasonings recalled over rodent feces found in oregano samples

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Seasoning recalled Regal Foods, Inc of Leola, PA, is recalling various seasonings because rodent feces were found in samples of oregano, according to the Food and Drug Administration. (lunanaranja/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Regal Foods, Inc. of Leola, Pennsylvania, is recalling various seasonings because rodent feces were found in samples of oregano, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

>> Read more trending news

Regal Foods Inc., located in Leola, issued the recall in July, and it was determined to be a Class II Recall by the FDA this week.

The recalled products were distributed in Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.

The recalled products include:

REGAL ITALIAN SEASONING 3.25#, 3.25 lb Plastic Bag

Product Quantity: 674 lbs

Code Information: Code 10201310

REGAL OREGANO LEAVES 20 lbs. , 4 Oz, 1.5 lbs., various containers

Product Quantity: 9460 lbs

Code Information: Code: ORE22183, 8370, 8400 OM/23-550

REGAL TACO SEASONING 10oz , 25#, 5# various containers

Product Quantity: 1559 lbs

Code Information: Code: REGAL TACO SEASONING 10oz ORE22183 REGAL TACO SEASONING 25# 8400 REGAL TACO SEASONING 5# ORE22183 REGAL TACO SEASONING 5# 8400

REGAL HERBS & GARLIC 25# 5# 2# various containers

Product Quantity: 660 lbs

Code Information: Code: 8400

REGAL FAJITA SEASONING 8# various containers

Product Quantity: 118 lbs

Code Information: Code: ORE22183

REGAL HERBS DE PROVENCE 2# various containers

Product Quantity: 36 lbs.

Code Information: Code: 8400

REGAL PASTA HERB 4oz, various containers.

Product Quantity: 12 lbs

Code Information: Code: ORE22183

REGAL BLACKENING SEASON 5#, various containers

Product Quantity: 56 lbs

Code Information: Code: ORE22183

Anyone who purchased the recalled products should immediately dispose of it and not consume it, the FDA said.

Latest recalls:

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Win a Tulsa Oktoberfest Four Pack

Everything you know and love about the Tulsa Oktoberfest is coming back in 2023 and KRMG wants to send you there to take in all the family-friendly fun!

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!