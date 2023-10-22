Recall alert: Over 15K pounds of canned chicken pot pie soup items recalled due to misbranding

Aunt Kitty’s Food Inc. is recalling about 15,728 pounds of pot pie soup products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

According to a news release from FSIS on Thursday, the New Jersey-based Aunt Kitty’s Foods is recalling its canned ready-to-eat chicken pot pie soup that was shipped to stores in multiple states. The states include Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

The products were produced on Aug. 28, 2023, according to FSIS.

The items that are involved in the recall are the 15-ounce metal cans containing “HANOVER SOUP CLASSICS Chicken Pot Pie” with lot code P864 4893 23241950 and “BEST BY SEP 2026″ both printed on top of the can.

The items have the establishment number “P-864″ inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to FSIS.

FSIS said the issue was discovered when the establishment contacted them. They had been conducting an inventory review and noticed that they used chicken with soy and that was not declared on the item’s label.

There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these soups, FSIS said.

If you have questions about the recall, you can contact Hanover Foods Corporate QA Manager Shannon Wallen at 1-800-888-4646. You can also contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6853 or send an email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

