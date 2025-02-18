Recall alert: Louisiana Harvest Area 3 oyster recall expanded to more states

Several more states are part of a growing recall of oysters harvested from Louisiana Harvest Area 3.

The Food and Drug Administration said that the oysters were also distributed to Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Virginia.

Initially, the FDA said they were distributed to Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas. Then the list was expanded last week to add Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The recall affects oysters on the half-shell market, shucked, frozen, breaded and post-harvest processed oysters. The seafood may look, smell and taste normal but still be contaminated with norovirus.

The oysters were harvested between Jan. 10 and Feb. 4, the FDA said.

If contaminated oysters were eaten, a person could have symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, fever headache and body aches. The symptoms develop 12 to 48 hours after being exposed and usually get better from one to three days.

If you have those symptoms, you should contact a healthcare provider.

Retailers should not serve or sell the oysters. Restaurants should throw them away or contact their distributor. They should also sanitize anything the contaminated oysters came in contact with.

