Recall alert: Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup recalled due to microbial contamination

The Food and Drug Administration has recalled five lots of Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup because it could be contaminated with a microbe.

Medtech Products Inc. said that there may be Bacillus cereus in the medication, which may also not be shelf-stable.

Bacillus cereus can cause two foodborne illnesses. One brings with it nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps one to six hours after consuming something contaminated with it. The other can cause stomach cramps and diarrhea eight to 16 hours after consuming.

Healthy people will only be sick for a short time, but high levels can cause death, the FDA said.

The recalled lots were distributed nationwide from Dec. 14, 2022, to June 4, 2025.

The Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup has UPC number 7-56184-10737-9, with the following lots and expiration dates included in the recall:

Lot # 0039, Exp. date 11/2025

Lot # 0545, Exp. date 01/2026

Lot # 0640, Exp. date 02/2026

Lot # 0450, Exp. date 05/2026

Lot # 1198, Exp. date 12/2026

The medication came in 4-oz. amber bottles.

The recall only affects the above-mentioned Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup products within the expiration period.

If you have the medication, you should not use it and contact a doctor or health care provider if you have experienced any symptoms that could be related.

If you have questions or would like a refund, contact Medtech by email, online or by calling 800-754-8853, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET.

©2025 Cox Media Group