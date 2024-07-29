Recall alert: Jalapenos, green peppers, green beans sold at Aldi recalled

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of jalapenos, green peppers and green beans sold at some Aldi stores.

The FDA said the recall was initiated because the vegetables may be contaminated with listeria.

The recall affects the following items:

Jalapeno, 8 oz. bag with UPC 4099100087680

Green Peppers, 3-pack bag with UPC 4099100087598

Green Beans, 16 oz. bag with UPC 4099100087826

They were sold at some Aldi stores in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia by Wiers Farm, Inc. and R.S. Hanline Co. Inc.

If you have the recalled items, you’re told to throw them away or return them to an Aldi store for a full refund.

For more information, you can call R.S. Hanline at 888-484-4834, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause listeriosis, with symptoms that can include fever, muscle aches and gastrointestinal issues lasting from days to several weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

About 1,600 people get the infection annually with 260 dying from it.

It can sicken pregnant women, newborns, people 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems.

