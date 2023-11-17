Recall alert: Honda recalls 248K vehicles due to rod bearing issues

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of almost 249,000 Honda vehicles.

>> Read more trending news

“Due to a manufacturing defect of the engine crankshaft, the connecting rod bearing can prematurely wear and seize,” the NHTSA said. The defect could damage the engine.

The recall affects the following makes and models:

2015-2020 Acura TLX

2016-2020 Acura MDX

2016, 2018-2019 Pilot

2017, 2019 Ridgeline

2018-2019 Odyssey

Honda will mail letters to the owners of the recalled vehicles on Jan 2.

According to NHTSA documentation, the company was first alerted to the problem in February 2020 and started investigating later that year. Earlier this month, the company determined that it was a safety issue and decided to conduct a recall.

There have been 1,450 warranty claims related to the defect but no reports of injuries or deaths.

Owners with questions can contact Honda at 888-234-2138. The company’s internal numbers for the recall are XG1 and GG0, the NHTSA said.

©2023 Cox Media Group