Recall alert: Guava Roam Strollers recalled over brake issue

Parents need to check their strollers after 8,500 have been recalled because of a problem with their brakes.

Guava recalled its Roam First Generation Strollers because the brakes could either not engage or disengage, posing a potential for injury, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The strollers are foldable and were made between July 2020 and December 2021 and are the only ones involved in the recall. They have a black frame and the Grava logo printed in gray.

The were sold from August 2020 to October 2023 for between $500 and $550 on the company’s website, as well as Babylist.com, the CPSC said.

Parents and caregivers should stop using the strollers and contact Guava Family for a repair kit and instructions.

You can call the company at 833-408-0493 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or reach out via email or Guava’s website.

