Recall alert: Dorel recalling Cosco 2-step kitchen stools over falling hazards

Dorel Home Furnishings announced on Thursday that it is recalling more than 302,000 of its Cosco 2-step kitchen stools after receiving reports that a faulty “safety bar” posed “serious fall and injury hazards.”

In a news release issued on Thursday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the product being recalled was a folding stepstool with two steps and a safety bar that attaches to the back of it. Model numbers affected by the recall are 11349WHG1E, 11349GRN1E, 11349NVY1E, 11349WHG2, 11349GRN4, 11349GRN12, 11349WHG12C, 11349WHG12W, 11349WHG4F, and 11349CBWH4T.

The kitchen stepstool is sold in several colors, including, white-gray, green, navy and blue.

The Cosco logo is molded onto the handle, with the model information located on a label on one of the arms of the kitchen stepper.

Approximately 302,000 of the stepstools were sold in the U.S., with 11,000 more sold in Canada.

According to the CPSC, they were available at Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, and BJ’s Wholesale Club stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Wayfair.com, and Overstock.com. They were available from February 2021 through July 2025 and cost between $56 and $70.

According to the CPSC, Cosco has received 34 reports of the safety bar detaching or breaking, including two incidents resulting in head injuries.

The company’s website has an online form to complete, so customers can receive a free repair kit, according to Consumer Reports. The kit also includes a label to place onto the stool that instructs consumers how to lock the safety bar.

No refunds are being offered, according to Consumer Reports.

Customers with questions can call Dorel at 888-628-3778 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@coscoproducts.com, or online at https://www.coscoproducts.com. Consumers can click on “Safety Notices” at the top of the page for more information.

